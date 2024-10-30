Khandwala Securities consolidated net profit rises 118.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.25% to Rs 3.14 crore

Net profit of Khandwala Securities rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 96.25% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.141.60-143.3115.000.290.180.230.110.240.11

