Khandwala Securities consolidated net profit rises 118.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.25% to Rs 3.14 croreNet profit of Khandwala Securities rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 96.25% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.141.60 96 OPM %-143.3115.00 -PBDT0.290.18 61 PBT0.230.11 109 NP0.240.11 118
