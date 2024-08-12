Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 4.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Sales decline 17.66% to Rs 1004.74 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 4.69% to Rs 259.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 272.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.66% to Rs 1004.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1220.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1004.741220.29 -18 OPM %28.7528.11 -PBDT365.93395.05 -7 PBT340.57370.80 -8 NP259.58272.34 -5

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

