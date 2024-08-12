JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 3.47 crore

Net profit of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.473.12-7.78-28.850.74-0.070.15-0.490.10-0.44

