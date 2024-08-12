Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 4.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 1421.60 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 4.57% to Rs 70.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 1421.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1389.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1421.601389.6211.6911.74144.97147.29102.38106.7170.1573.51

