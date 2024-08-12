Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 4.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 1421.60 croreNet profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 4.57% to Rs 70.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 1421.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1389.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1421.601389.62 2 OPM %11.6911.74 -PBDT144.97147.29 -2 PBT102.38106.71 -4 NP70.1573.51 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News