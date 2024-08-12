Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 4.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 4.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 1421.60 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 4.57% to Rs 70.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 1421.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1389.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1421.601389.62 2 OPM %11.6911.74 -PBDT144.97147.29 -2 PBT102.38106.71 -4 NP70.1573.51 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 12: Sensex, Nifty end amid Hindenburg-led volatility; Ola zooms 20%

Guidelines issued for component under 'PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'

LIVE news updates: IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for sixth consecutive year

From Paris to Los Angeles: How the city is preparing for the 2028 Olympics

Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, significance and shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story