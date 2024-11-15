Aimco Pesticides reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.56% to Rs 55.08 crore

Net loss of Aimco Pesticides reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.56% to Rs 55.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.55.0880.480.544.10-0.342.79-1.411.72-1.061.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News