SPV Global Trading reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net loss of SPV Global Trading reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.76% to Rs 243.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.243.28198.181.463.84-0.765.22-2.383.52-0.651.59

