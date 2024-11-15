Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1724.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 47.67% to Rs 41.51 crore

Net profit of Oricon Enterprises rose 1724.11% to Rs 128.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.67% to Rs 41.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.5128.11 48 OPM %-17.59-24.30 -PBDT7.58-0.28 LP PBT4.75-2.16 LP NP128.607.05 1724

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

