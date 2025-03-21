Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Deccan Health Care Ltd, Arman Financial Services Ltd, Pavna Industries Ltd and GPT Infraprojects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 March 2025.

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 57.72 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15663 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Health Care Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 19.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78159 shares in the past one month.

Arman Financial Services Ltd spiked 13.74% to Rs 1422. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5392 shares in the past one month.

Pavna Industries Ltd spurt 12.45% to Rs 377.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2350 shares in the past one month.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd jumped 12.25% to Rs 113.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19326 shares in the past one month.

