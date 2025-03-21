Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma update on preferential issue by Curateq Biologics

Aurobindo Pharma update on preferential issue by Curateq Biologics

Image
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Curateq Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has allotted 4,125,055 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPSs) of Rs.10/- each to Dr. Satakarni Makkapati on 20 March 2025. Each CCPS is convertible into a maximum of one equity share of Rs.10/- each and on conversion into Equity Shares Dr. Satakarni Makkapati will be holding 2% of Equity Share capital of Curateq and Curateq will then cease to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and continue as a subsidiary of the Company.

Dr. Satakarni Makkapati is Chief Executive Officer of Curateq and a Director of Aurobindo Pharma.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market near day's high; auto shares jump for 5th day

Nifty trades above 23,250 mark; realty shares climb

Larsen & Toubro secures large order from Brigade Group

BHEL gains on bagging Rs 7,500-cr LoI from GSECL

Tejas Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story