Aurobindo Pharma update on preferential issue by Curateq Biologics

Curateq Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has allotted 4,125,055 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPSs) of Rs.10/- each to Dr. Satakarni Makkapati on 20 March 2025. Each CCPS is convertible into a maximum of one equity share of Rs.10/- each and on conversion into Equity Shares Dr. Satakarni Makkapati will be holding 2% of Equity Share capital of Curateq and Curateq will then cease to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and continue as a subsidiary of the Company.

Dr. Satakarni Makkapati is Chief Executive Officer of Curateq and a Director of Aurobindo Pharma.

