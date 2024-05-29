Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 27.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Techno Electric &amp; Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 27.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.47% to Rs 439.62 crore

Net profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 27.55% to Rs 77.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.47% to Rs 439.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.67% to Rs 268.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.12% to Rs 1502.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 829.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales439.62312.97 40 1502.38829.50 81 OPM %12.372.28 -13.9410.45 - PBDT81.3923.52 246 329.09150.65 118 PBT79.4021.54 269 321.25143.06 125 NP77.5460.79 28 268.46186.86 44

