Sales rise 40.47% to Rs 439.62 croreNet profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 27.55% to Rs 77.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.47% to Rs 439.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.67% to Rs 268.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.12% to Rs 1502.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 829.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
