Asian Hotels (East) consolidated net profit rises 237.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 33.61 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (East) rose 237.06% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 33.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.27% to Rs 31.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 108.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales33.6128.11 20 108.4793.76 16 OPM %39.3629.70 -27.8922.24 - PBDT26.808.96 199 38.0022.88 66 PBT25.898.06 221 34.3819.26 79 NP19.285.72 237 31.7124.53 29

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

