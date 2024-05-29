Asian Hotels (East) consolidated net profit rises 237.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 33.61 croreNet profit of Asian Hotels (East) rose 237.06% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 33.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.27% to Rs 31.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 108.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
