Airfloa Rail Technology secures Rs 12-cr order from Integral Coach Factory

Airfloa Rail Technology has announced that it has received a new domestic order worth Rs 11.78 crore from the Furnishing Division of Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

The order pertains to the supply and installation of 159 sets of roller blinds for LHB AC Amrit Bharat Version 3.0 coaches. The total contract value stands at Rs 11.78 crore.

The company said the order will be executed within 45 days from the date of the purchase order.

Airfloa Rail Technology clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Airfloa Rail Technology is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of components used in rolling stock for Indian Railways, supplying through railway production units such as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and other coach factories. The company also undertakes turnkey interior furnishing projects for Indian Railways. In the aerospace and defence sectors, it manufactures intricate, highly engineered, and critical components. Along with Indian Railways, the company also serves other railway factories and global rolling stock OEMs. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 192.39 crore and net profit of Rs 25.56 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025. The counter rose 0.58% to Rs 286.60 on the BSE.