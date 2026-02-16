Fabtech Tech secures $7.05 million order from West Africa

Fabtech Technologies has announced that it has secured an order worth $7.05 million (approximately Rs 63.6 crore) from a company based in West Africa.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of infrastructure for an Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility.

The project is scheduled to be executed within 2327 months from the date of receipt of the advance payment. The company stated that it received the order on 14 February 2026.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms (FTCL) is an India-focused cleanroom infrastructure company, offering in-house manufactured modular partitions, HVAC, and MEP systems for pharma, biotech, semiconductor, and green energy sectors.