Fabtech Tech secures $7.05 million order from West Africa

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Fabtech Technologies has announced that it has secured an order worth $7.05 million (approximately Rs 63.6 crore) from a company based in West Africa.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of infrastructure for an Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility.

The project is scheduled to be executed within 2327 months from the date of receipt of the advance payment. The company stated that it received the order on 14 February 2026.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms (FTCL) is an India-focused cleanroom infrastructure company, offering in-house manufactured modular partitions, HVAC, and MEP systems for pharma, biotech, semiconductor, and green energy sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 37.83% to Rs 3.32 crore despite of 23.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 76.18 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

The counter shed 0.53% to Rs 160.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

