Airtel Business partners with Zscaler to launch 'Airtel Secure Digital Internetf

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel (Airtel), has partnered with Zscaler, a global cloud security leader, to launch eAirtel Secure Digital Internet f] Indiafs first, fully]managed Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) based solution designed to protect enterprises from a wide range of cyber threats.

Strengthening enterprise cybersecurity, eAirtel Secure Digital Internetf is a fully]managed solution that integrates Airtelfs Internet Leased Line (ILL) connectivity with Zscalerfs cloud security technology & Security Service Edge (SSE) technology as well as Zscaler Internet Access& trade; (ZIA& trade;) to provide advanced security features such as comprehensive threat protection, SSL inspection, cloud firewall and secure access to cloud applications. Built on the core principle of enever trust, always verify the User, Device and Networkf ] eAirtel Secure Digital Internetf will enable enterprises in India to navigate the complexities of the digital world by leveraging its unique capabilities in an effective, scalable and cost]efficient manner.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

