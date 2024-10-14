Avenue Supermarts Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Bandhan Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2024. Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Bandhan Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Avenue Supermarts Ltd crashed 8.42% to Rs 4187.3 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18376 shares in the past one month.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd tumbled 6.89% to Rs 1124.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27899 shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd lost 6.34% to Rs 1109.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd shed 5.73% to Rs 555.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd plummeted 5.17% to Rs 200.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

