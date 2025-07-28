Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 3.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 3.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 1302.65 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 3.89% to Rs 255.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 1302.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1144.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1302.651144.92 14 OPM %26.9728.85 -PBDT372.42356.09 5 PBT331.13322.12 3 NP255.34245.77 4

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

