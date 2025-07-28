Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 3.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 1302.65 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 3.89% to Rs 255.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 1302.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1144.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1302.651144.9226.9728.85372.42356.09331.13322.12255.34245.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News