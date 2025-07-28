Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 105.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 39.10 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 105.77% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.1035.3222.1022.0810.179.128.867.547.843.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News