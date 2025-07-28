Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 3.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 2480.84 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India declined 3.88% to Rs 143.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 148.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 2480.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2166.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2480.842166.019.8511.02238.81238.29189.63198.36143.10148.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News