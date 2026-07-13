Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 3417.4, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.2% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3417.4, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has risen around 11.88% in last one month.