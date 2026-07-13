Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1831.5, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.72% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.2% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1831.5, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has risen around 16.23% in last one month.