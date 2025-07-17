India's oilmeal export falls 7% on year in Jun-25

The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has stated that export of oilmeals for the month of June, 2025 is provisionally reported at 313,404 tons compared to 335,196 tons in June 2024 i.e. down by 7%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to June 2025 reported at 1,094,593 tons compared to 1,102,632 tons during the same period of last year i.e. marginally down by 1%.

