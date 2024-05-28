Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajcon Global Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 45.16% to Rs 3.60 crore

Net profit of Ajcon Global Services reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.21% to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 83.82% to Rs 15.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.602.48 45 15.908.65 84 OPM %7.78-1.21 -17.0421.04 - PBDT0.21-0.24 LP 2.081.16 79 PBT0.11-0.34 LP 1.700.78 118 NP0.10-0.24 LP 1.250.56 123

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

