Hercules Hoists consolidated net profit declines 86.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 57.30 crore

Net profit of Hercules Hoists declined 86.05% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 57.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.17% to Rs 35.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 179.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 150.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales57.3047.47 21 179.53150.77 19 OPM %23.238.95 -16.2111.08 - PBDT17.167.51 128 50.9633.84 51 PBT16.066.54 146 46.6329.88 56 NP11.8584.95 -86 35.98103.30 -65

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

