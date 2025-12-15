Ajmera Realty & Infra India fixes record date for stock split

Record date is 15 January 2026

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has fixed 15 January 2026 as record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division /split of 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10 each, into 5 (Five) fully paid-up 1quity shares having face value of Rs. 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News