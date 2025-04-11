Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies launches a suite of Agentic AI solutions

HCL Technologies launches a suite of Agentic AI solutions

Image
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
In collaboration with Google Cloud

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has launched a suite of Agentic AI solutions in collaboration with Google Cloud to help enterprises unlock efficiency and derive enhanced business value from their digital and technology landscapes.

By leveraging Google Cloud's Agentspace and agentic framework, HCLTech has created a unified platform where agents with the ability to reason, act and adapt can seamlessly interact with data and applications.

"By collaborating with Google Cloud, HCLTech's Agentic AI solutions leverage advanced cloud capabilities to help enterprises swiftly adapt to market changes and customer demands, ensuring competitiveness in fast-paced industries. Our approach involves creating industry and workflow-specific AI agents that significantly reduce manual intervention, enhance decision-making, proactively resolve issues, improve customer experience and boost loyalty," said Piyush Saxena, SVP and Global Head, Google Cloud Ecosystem, HCLTech.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

