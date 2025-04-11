Japan equities under stress after testing 18-month low this week

Japan stocks slumped on Friday amid sustained selling pressure as electronics and communication shares saw hefty selling. The benchmark index Nikkei 225 slumped around 3% to end at 33585. The index had lost around 6% in intraday moves but cut losses as session progressed. Sony Corp and Seiko Epson Corp lost 7.40% and 6.70% respectively. With this slide, Nikkei has lost around 11% in last two weeks. The index tested lowest in one and half years this week before witnessing a recovery. Strength in Japanese Yen against the US dollar is keeping stocks under stress in Japan. Broad worries over US tariffs are hurting as well.

