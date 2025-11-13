Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.41% to Rs 31.74 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 50.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.7425.724.733.031.481.031.230.800.930.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News