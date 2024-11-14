Worth Investment & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 32.32% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company rose 11.32% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.310.99 32 OPM %89.3191.92 -PBDT0.800.53 51 PBT0.800.53 51 NP0.590.53 11

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

