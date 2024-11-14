Worth Investment & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.32% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company rose 11.32% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.310.9989.3191.920.800.530.800.530.590.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News