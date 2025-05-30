Ajwa Fun World & Resort reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.14% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of Ajwa Fun World & Resort reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.14% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.730.512.702.5750.685.8839.6319.840.37-0.041.050.310.37-0.091.050.110.37-0.090.300.11

