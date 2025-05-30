Amara Raja slips after Q4 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 167 cr

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility fell 4.62% to Rs 1,042.75 after the company's standalone net profit declined 26.85% to Rs 166.81 crore, while revenue from operations rose 6.33% to Rs 2,973.85 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 224.36 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a decline of 26.52% year-on-year and 46.85% quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses rose 10.98% to Rs 2,796.51 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,624.21 crore (up 9.96% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 180.08 crore (up 10.55% YoY).

The company's net profit slipped 46.51%, while net sales fell 6.01% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations advanced 10.16% to Rs 12,404.89 crore, while net profit jumped 6.41% to Rs 963.90 crore.

Harshavardhana Gourineni, executive director of automotive and industrial, said, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility continues to deliver consistent and responsible growth. In FY25, we witnessed strong performance across all product categories in the automotive segment, with volumes showing a healthy increase. While the telecom segment experienced a decline, this was effectively offset by robust growth in the UPS business within the industrial segment. These efforts will strengthen our competitive position and support our journey toward sustained market leadership.

Vikramadithya Gourineni, executive director of new energy business, said, The new energy business continues to maintain strong momentum with a strong focus on infrastructure rollout. This year we have commenced the construction of Giga Factory-1 at our industrial park in Telangana, while the Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) and R&D facility are fast nearing completion. Our pack and charger installations continue delivering us real-world feedback, which has helped us in improving our ability to cater to unique customer needs.

Jayadev Galla, chairman and managing director, said, Amara Raja continues to record consistent growth across product segments. While the lead acid business continues to deliver strong results, we are seeing good traction in allied businesses as well. The New Energy Business witnessed the groundbreaking of Giga Factory this year and continues to grow as per our projections.

In another few quarters we will have the R&D facility and Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) operational, which will add to our capabilities. The teams are committed to delivering excellence even as the global economic scenario continues to remain uncertain.

Meanwhile, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 5.20 per share, taking the total dividend for the year to Rs 10.50. The record date for the final dividend is set as 1 August 2025.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (formerly known as Amara Raja Batteries) is an energy & mobility enterprise and one of the largest manufacturers of energy storage products for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian battery industry.

