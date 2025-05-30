India to remain fastest-growing large economy in world for next 30 years

India to remain fastest-growing large economy in the world for next 30 years, said Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal at CII Annual Business Summit 2025 today in New Delhi. Goyal stated that the country has maintained sustained growth of 6-7% and hopes to push it to 8% at constant prices. "Even amidst international upheavals, we are among the better-performing emerging markets. Today, India holds the 4th largest foreign exchange reserves in the world at about 690 billion dollars. Our inflation has remained below 4% for the last three months. The Reserve Bank has done a commendable job balancing liquidity and currency management," he said.

