India to remain fastest-growing large economy in world for next 30 years

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
India to remain fastest-growing large economy in the world for next 30 years, said Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal at CII Annual Business Summit 2025 today in New Delhi. Goyal stated that the country has maintained sustained growth of 6-7% and hopes to push it to 8% at constant prices. "Even amidst international upheavals, we are among the better-performing emerging markets. Today, India holds the 4th largest foreign exchange reserves in the world at about 690 billion dollars. Our inflation has remained below 4% for the last three months. The Reserve Bank has done a commendable job balancing liquidity and currency management," he said.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

