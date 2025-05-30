Bajaj Auto Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY

Bajaj Auto's standalone net profit rose 6% to Rs 2,049 crore, while revenue from operations increased 6% to Rs 12,148 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The top-line growth was driven by strong double-digit gains in premium motorcycles, electric scooters, and commercial vehicles. Exports also posted healthy volume-led growth. However, the overall revenue fell short of double-digit expansion due to a temporary suspension of KTM exports.

The companys premium segment under KTM and Triumph continues to gain domestic traction. Triumph sales doubled, reaching a new high of approximately 12,000 units. Bajaj is now focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with targeted activations to widen reach and tap into new demand pockets.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 2,703 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6% year-on-year, but down 3% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA came in at Rs 2,451 crore, up 6% YoY, but down 5% sequentially. EBITDA margin held steady at 20.2%, unchanged from Q3 FY25 and slightly higher than 20.1% in Q4 FY24.

This marked the sixth consecutive quarter of EBITDA margins above 20%. Margin strength was aided by better gross margins, thanks to favorable forex movements and cost reductions on the new Chetak EV platform, which offset operating deleverage and increased discretionary spending on branding and manufacturing tools.

On a sequential basis, net profit fell 3% and net sales declined 5% compared to Q3 FY25.

For the full fiscal year FY25, Bajaj Auto posted a 12% increase in revenue to Rs 51,431 crore, while net profit rose 9% to Rs 8,151 crore. EBITDA rose 14% to Rs 10,101 crore, and PBT grew 13% to Rs 11,052 crore. EBITDA margin for the year improved to 20.2%, up from 19.7% in FY24.

Also Read

The company's standalone net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 7266.73 crore in FY25, as against Rs 7478.27 crore in FY24.

Bajaj Autos domestic sales volume declined 7% year-on-year to 6,13,248 units in Q4 FY25, compared to 6,57,330 units in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, volumes were down 13% from 7,07,105 units in Q3 FY25. Known for its popular Pulsar brand, the company sold 5,01,096 two-wheelers and 1,12,152 commercial vehicles during the quarter.

On the exports front, Bajaj Auto saw strong momentum, shipping 4,89,686 units in Q4 FY25, up 19% from 4,11,246 units in the year-ago period.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 210 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Following the result, shares of Bajaj Auto fell 2.24% to Rs 8674.40.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News