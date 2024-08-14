Ajwa Fun World & Resort standalone net profit rises 85.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.49% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Ajwa Fun World & Resort rose 85.53% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.49% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.911.5177.4955.631.480.831.410.761.410.76

