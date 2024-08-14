Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ajwa Fun World & Resort standalone net profit rises 85.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 26.49% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Ajwa Fun World & Resort rose 85.53% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.49% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.911.51 26 OPM %77.4955.63 -PBDT1.480.83 78 PBT1.410.76 86 NP1.410.76 86

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

