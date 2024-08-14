Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit declines 80.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Hotels declined 80.60% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.302.5220.8717.460.440.490.110.290.130.67

