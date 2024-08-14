Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit declines 80.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 2.30 croreNet profit of Cindrella Hotels declined 80.60% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.302.52 -9 OPM %20.8717.46 -PBDT0.440.49 -10 PBT0.110.29 -62 NP0.130.67 -81
