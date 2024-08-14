Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit declines 80.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit declines 80.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Hotels declined 80.60% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.302.52 -9 OPM %20.8717.46 -PBDT0.440.49 -10 PBT0.110.29 -62 NP0.130.67 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 100 pts higher; Nifty near 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story