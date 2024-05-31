Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 65.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 65.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.94% to Rs 94.62 crore

Net profit of Akar Auto Industries declined 65.59% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 94.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.20% to Rs 5.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 373.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 367.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales94.62101.68 -7 373.82367.07 2 OPM %7.096.69 -6.396.05 - PBDT3.103.56 -13 12.9412.34 5 PBT1.982.51 -21 8.908.29 7 NP0.962.79 -66 5.496.88 -20

