Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Candour Techtex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Candour Techtex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 804.94% to Rs 42.17 crore

Net loss of Candour Techtex reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 804.94% to Rs 42.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 209.79% to Rs 184.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales42.174.66 805 184.7359.63 210 OPM %0.97-13.52 -1.140.35 - PBDT0.671.87 -64 2.013.92 -49 PBT-0.341.45 PL -1.492.30 PL NP-0.151.75 PL -1.062.30 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of IndusInd Bank appoints director

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala

Board of Orient Electric approves change in director

Board of Gloster approves voluntary delisting from Calcutta Stock Exchange

China Market falls ahead of manufacturing PMI data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Veerhealth Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Beryl Drugs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 904.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story