Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 26.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 95.96 crore

Net profit of Akar Auto Industries rose 26.03% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 95.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

