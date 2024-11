Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 26.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.02% to Rs 26.09 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs rose 26.74% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 34.02% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.26.0939.5411.127.761.831.771.251.281.090.86

