Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 81.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.97% to Rs 173.54 crore

Net profit of Akara Capital Advisors Pvt declined 81.47% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.97% to Rs 173.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 192.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.28% to Rs 84.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.56% to Rs 709.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 784.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.