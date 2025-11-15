White Organic Agro standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.60% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of White Organic Agro rose 5.26% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 99.60% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.037.41-900.00-0.811.071.021.071.020.800.76

