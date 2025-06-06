Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 74.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.83% to Rs 20.23 crore

Net profit of Akash Infraprojects declined 74.52% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.83% to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 139.13% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 58.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.