Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 28.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 28.83% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.57% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.55% to Rs 32.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.25% to Rs 35.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.