Kore Digital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.53% to Rs 10.18 crore

Net loss of Kore Digital reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 70.53% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.28% to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 131.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.