Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Vishvprabha Ventures reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.10% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 66.72% to Rs 9.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.