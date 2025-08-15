AKI India consolidated net profit declines 41.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.97% to Rs 17.66 crore

Net profit of AKI India declined 41.86% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.97% to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.6620.77-3.792.410.791.060.330.620.250.43

