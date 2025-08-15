Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit rises 31.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 92.82% to Rs 39.45 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services rose 31.25% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 92.82% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.4520.4610.8217.993.262.722.271.861.681.28

