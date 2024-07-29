Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 186.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.64% to Rs 19.30 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 186.05% to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.64% to Rs 19.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.3015.24 27 OPM %90.2169.62 -PBDT9.214.19 120 PBT9.104.07 124 NP8.613.01 186

