Panafic Industrials standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Panafic Industrials declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.20 -10 OPM %22.2225.00 -PBDT0.040.05 -20 PBT0.040.05 -20 NP0.040.05 -20
