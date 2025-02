Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 59.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.76% to Rs 27.91 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 59.46% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.76% to Rs 27.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.27.9119.5574.4970.9012.036.3011.886.188.935.60

