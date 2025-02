Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit declines 61.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.82% to Rs 36.87 crore

Net profit of Shree Vasu Logistics declined 61.22% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.82% to Rs 36.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.8730.7727.2630.266.946.810.531.630.380.98

